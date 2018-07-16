Mac McClung was so hot he even hit a blind throwaway shot in Kenner League

The Kenner League at Georgetown’s McDonough Arena has been in full flow for more than a week, and incoming freshman point guard Mac McClung continues to be the biggest draw. Over the weekend he justified that hype.

First, before getting into all the wild plays that McClung scored, take in this ridiculous behind the back, over the head bomb:

Of course, McClung’s highlights below feature a lot more than the typical idle reel. That includes some reverse dunks off alley oop fields and who knows what else. Also worth noting: The outside jumper is on the rise for McClung. If he arrives at Georgetown and shoots the way he has, well, all bets are off, too.