Maine school's cheerleading squad consisted of one girl for football season

A Maine school had a cheerleading squad this fall that truly was a one-man — or rather, one-woman — show.

As reported by Boston.com, Katie Berthiaume, a senior at Messalonskee (Me.) High School, spent her Friday night’s this fall at football games, leading cheers for the Messalonskee football team. There’s just one trick: The only person she was leading was herself.

Messalonskee started off the 2018 season with just five cheerleaders, in part because of communication issues related to who — if anyone – would coach the cheer team. Before the opening weekend, Berthiaume’s group lost one cheerleader do the grades, then lost three of others due to work conflicts.

“I love the sport. I’ve always loved it, and it’s my senior year,” Katie Berthiaume said. “I didn’t want to give up on my school or myself, so I decided to keep going.” https://t.co/TpcmJSsUMK — Samantha Dooley (@SamanthaEDooley) November 27, 2018

That left Berthiaume on her own, and she never backed down. Using a wooden block to elevate herself on the sidelines, she determined when to use what cheer, then yelled out her motivational threads as loud as she could.

It might not have worked, except that Berthiaume was so convincing she got the school’s band to join along in a psuedo call and response fashion.

“The band was a big help at my school,” Berthiaume told Boston.com. “They learned most of my cheers, and they cheered along with me. They listened to me. They helped make myself louder because I’m loud, but I’m not that loud.”

This girl rocks. Kaitlyn Berthiaume is the lone member of the @MessalonskeeHS fall cheering team. Is she nervous? Yes. Does that stop her? No. Watch: https://t.co/XbwZRHFHJU #NEWSCENTERMaine @MessoAthletics pic.twitter.com/Q9r3rHNAEt — Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) September 25, 2018

While Berthiaume’s historic levels of determination made her a cheerleading cause célèbre in the fall, she’s actually much more excited about the forthcoming basketball season, when she expects to have as many as nine teammates.