Maize HS (Kan.) offense shows off repertoire with hurdle, opposite-handed throw

Maize High School’s (Kan.) offense posed a question to viewers on Friday: Which is more impressive — a hurdle or a quarterback throwing with the wrong hand?

First, Caden Cox took a handoff up the middle, got some blocks, and found room.

He then leapt over the South High School (Salinas, Kan.) safety.

Cox, a junior is listed as 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds on the Maxpreps roster. He needed every bit of that to get over his defender.

Later in the game, quarterback Caleb Grill attempted to scramble and got pressured in the pocket. He took a page out of the book of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he tried to escape.

Grill quickly switched the ball to his left hand and threw it to Cox as he was pulled down.

What should have been a sack ended up being a positive play.

The quarterback doesn’t just throw with two hands, he plays two sports. Grill is committed to play basketball at South Dakota State.

So we’ll pose the question to you: Which was a better display of athleticism? Jumping over a defender, or an showing of ambidexterity?

