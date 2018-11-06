Major shakeup in Week 11 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 11 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and in addition to seven new teams entering the poll we have major shakeup at both ends.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Soccer, Week 10

Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) takes a drop from No. 4 all the way down to No. 25 this week, giving way to No. 4 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) and No. 5 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) reaching their highest rankings of the season.

Meanwhile, preseason stalwart Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) vaults up 12 spots, to No. 13, after winning its second straight Tennessee Class AAA state title, and third in five years. The other significant jump this week is Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.), up seven spots this week to No. 16.

Strongsville (Ohio) storms into the poll this week at No. 12, one of seven new teams this week that includes No. 18 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.), No. 20 Vestal (N.Y.), No. 21 Collerville (Tenn.), No. 22 Twinsburg (Ohio), No. 23 West Orange (N.J.) and No. 24 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.).

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by No. 2 Beavercreek (Ohio) and No. 3 Spencerport (N.Y.).