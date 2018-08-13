USA Today Sports

Four-star 2020 cornerback Malachi Moore commits to Alabama

Photo: 247Sports

Football

Malachi Moore, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2020 from Hewitt-Trussville in Alabama, announced Monday he would stay home and play for the Crimson Tide.

Moore becomes the fourth Hewitt-Trussville player to commit to Alabama, joining OL Pierce Quick, QB Paul Tyson, and 2020 WR Dazalin Worsham.

“Malachi has a great work ethic, he’s a great teammate.” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd told 247Sports. “He’s always been a guy that’s committed to whatever he does.”

Alabama now has seven commitments in its class of 2020.

