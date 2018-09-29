Man in critical condition after being shot at Texas junior varsity football game

A shooting at a junior varsity football game in Texas Thursday night has left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.

According to what Carrollton (Texas) police told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and other outlets, the victim got into a fight with an unidentified 47-year-old Carrollton man in the home stands of Hawk Stadium on the campus of Hebron High School.

Per the Star-Telegram, police did not say what started the fight but said the men didn’t know each other. Police issued a statement Friday afternoon saying numerous witnesses supported the shooter’s contention that he was acting in self-defense.

“Several witnesses tell us the 31-year-old man who ended up being shot was terrorizing people in the stands and was the primary aggressor,” police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said, per the Star-Telegram.

DeVito also said the victim is cooperating in the investigation and does not want to file charges.

Per the Star-Telegram, the shooter has been released from custody pending the grand jury’s decision in the case.

Police said that witnesses called 911 shortly after 8:30 p.m., during the third quarter of a junior varsity game between Hebron and Nimitz (Irving, Texas).

The men reportedly left the stands and went toward the parking lot, and 911 callers then reported hearing a single gunshot, per police. The victim was shot in the upper chest.

Police and Lewisville ISD officials told outlets that no students were injured or involved in the incident.