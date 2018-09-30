Man shoots self on South Dakota HS football field before game

Authorities say a Friday night police chase ended with a man shooting and injuring himself on the Chamberlain High School football practice field.

Chamberlain Police Chief Joe Hutmacher said authorities became aware of a 20-year-old man threatening suicide through a Facebook post at about 3:30 Friday afternoon.

An officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs spotted the man in the Lower Brule area around 6:20 p.m. and attempted to make contact with him, Hutmacher said, leading to a pursuit that involved the BIA, Brule County Sheriff’s Office, Chamberlain Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The pursuit ended at 6:50 p.m. when the man drove onto the football practice field of Chamberlain High School, 10 minutes before Chamberlain’s homecoming game against Winner was scheduled to start.

Hutmacher said authorities had surrounded the man’s vehicle when he shot himself.

Players and staff ran from the field, and spectators in the stands were briefly evacuated to a safe area, said Superintendent Deb Johnson.

Hutmacher said the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and the game started about 30 minutes late after the all-clear was given. No one else was injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, Hutmacher said, but charges are pending.