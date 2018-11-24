Man dies after being shot at high school during Thanksgiving football game

A 21-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot at a Washington high school on Thanksgiving.

The victim was shot in the abdomen while playing football with a group of friends at Mount Rainier High School (Des Moines, Wash.), according to Komo News.

During a dispute, one of the people playing showed a gun and his team left, the outlet reported.

Two team members later returned and shot the victim near the tennis courts, Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Dave Mohr told the Seattle Times.

The football game was not a school-sponsored event. Q13 FOX reported that most people involved were in their early-20s.

The school was not open on Thanksgiving, according to the Seattle Times.

As of Friday, police were still searching for suspects, but Mohr told the Seattle Times that witnesses were cooperating. It was believed the suspects left in a maroon Chevy Caprice.