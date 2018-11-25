Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge and Denton Guyer play 3OT instant classic

Lake Ridge vs Guyer | Area

A #TXHSFB Instant Classic Lake Ridge 50 Guyer 42 in 3OT@jeterdallastx | @TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/5cZWqj4HWm — Nick Walters (@NickWaltersTV) November 25, 2018

What has 976 yards, 162 plays, 92 points, 57 first downs and three overtimes?

That would be a Texas playoff football game, namely Saturday’s Class 6A Division II area round matchup between Mansfield Lake Ridge and Denton Guyer.

Lake Ridge came out on top, 50-42, in a three-overtime thriller. More impressive, though? That many points were scored after Lake Ridge trailed at halftime by a more pedestrian score of 14-7.

As the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, the Eagles (9-2) scored 43 points after halftime to take a wild one.

“Guyer was tough and we had to overcome some things, and it didn’t look really well for three and half quarters, but the defense made some plays,” Lake Ridge head coach Kirk Thor told the Star-Telegram. “I told them that if they wanted to play together as a family for one more week, go out there and see what we could do, and the kids responded and I’m really proud of them.”

Lake Ridge three-star quarterback Chandler Rogers went 25-for-45 for 278 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 175 yards on 26 rushes. That’s 453 total yards, if you are counting at home.

In the third overtime, per the Star-Telegram, Rogers hit Keylan Johnson (6 rec., 87 yards, 2 TDs) for a 15-yard touchdown pass and the two hooked up again during the mandatory 2-point try.

“We hadn’t beaten Guyer until tonight and the seniors wanted to beat them,” Rogers told the Star-Telegram. “I saw that mismatch with Keylan and I know my man is going to beat them every time. This is up there as one of the hardest fought games I’ve ever played.”

Lake Ridge safety Darius Houston made a sack on third-and-6 in the third overtime for a 13-yard loss that all but sealed the game.

“This was one of the craziest games I’ve been a part of since I’ve been playing football,” Houston told the Star-Telegram.