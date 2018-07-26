Loyalty pays off in Steve Prohm landing recruit Marcedus Leech

Sometimes a bit of a setback can go a ways in learning just who your friends are.

Take Iowa State’s latest basketball commitment, Marcedus Leech, for example.

He broke a leg while playing pickup ball with his younger brother in a gym last August. Many college coaches who were expressing more than passing interest started to back off. They were moving on from the 6-foot-5 wing player with the broken leg.

Steve Prohm and his Iowa State staff hung with him.

“You know who your friends are, when something bad happens to you,” Leech told the Register Wednesday. “They stayed loyal and true to me.”

The three-star 2019 recruit committed on social media last May. Iowa State accepted the offer, first reported by the Ames Tribune, Wednesday.

“Throughout my injury, Iowa State stuck by my side,” Leech said. “That was a big key for me. We had a great relationship, even when others were starting to back away.”

He chose Iowa State over reported offers from such schools as Kansas, Miami, Texas Tech, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others.

His injury forced him to miss his junior high school season. His first competitive game was in AAU competition last weekend in St. Louis.

“Played one game and it felt good to be back out there,” he said. “I had about 25 points, five rebounds and six assists. It was a good game for my confidence.”

Leech can play three positions.

“I like to score the basketball,” he said. “I think I can do that pretty well.”

He’ll be scoring for his high school team again during his senior season.

“Going down with the injury and seeing who would stick with me, really opened my eyes,” he said. “Iowa State was there with me every step of the way.”

