Mark McGwire cites sons' HS baseball schedules as reason for leaving Padres

After nine years, all-time single-season home run king* Mark McGwire will not be on a MLB staff during the 2019 season, and high school baseball is allegedly the reason why.

McGwire, a Southern California native who spent the past six seasons split between the Dodgers and Padres, reportedly told Padres manager Andy Green that he doesn’t feel comfortable continuing as the Padres bench coach because he, “wants to watch his two boys play high school baseball,” per the Associated Press.

McGwire and his family live in Irvine, in the southern part of Orange County.

Green and McGwire allegedly discussed the former slugger’s decision at length before the end of the season, but McGwire’s mind was apparently made up.

There’s no current sense whether McGwire might eventually return to professional baseball in some capacity. Or, perhaps, whether he might consider serving as a coach for one of his sons’ teams.

Of course, there’s plenty of time to determine that for McGwire and his family. For now, he’s settled in to a post-baseball life … again.