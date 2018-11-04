Marqui Johnson stepping up since gaining eligibility for Saguaro HS (Ariz.)

Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) senior WR/RB Marqui Johnson may have done more for his opportunity than any player in Arizona.

He only became eligible to play his first game in early October, after winning a court junction against the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which tried to stop him from playing because of the prior-contact bylaw on his transfer from Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Since playing, Johnson has gradually been worked into Saguaro’s offense. Now he might be the main man, after his second straight strong performance.

In a 49-0 rout of Estrella Foothills (Goodyear, Ariz.) on Friday, Johnson caught three passes for 143 yards and a TD and ran four times for 119 yards and a score. In the final regular-season game, a 49-0 win over Gilbert Mesquite, Johnson ran for 121 yards and a TD on just five carries.

Any time now, Johnson could be picking up his first Division I college football offer.

