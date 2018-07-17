USA Today Sports

Mars Reel Chronicles: Cade Cunningham, ‘The Ranky Way’, Ep. 3

Mars Reel

Mars Reel Chronicles: Cade Cunningham, ‘The Ranky Way’, Ep. 3

News

Mars Reel Chronicles: Cade Cunningham, ‘The Ranky Way’, Ep. 3

Cade Cunningham is finding his way among a crowded group of rising high school basketball stars in the state of Texas.

Many around the country received their introduction to Cunningham back in 2016 at the Elite 24 All-American Camp. Cunningham earned MVP honors at the prestigious camp and watched his recruiting interest skyrocket as just a freshman. Since then, Cunningham has racked up early offers from Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Standing at a height of 6-foot-7 with elite point-forward qualities, there’s a lot to like about Cunningham. He’s a smooth scorer, an intelligent passer, a willing defender and an explosive finisher at the rim.

Get to know this talented Texas product as he takes you into his life with Mars Reel Chronicles. This is Episode 3 of “The Ranky Way” featuring Cade Cunningham.

Catch up on previous episodes:

The Ranky Way Episode 1

The Ranky Way Episode 2

Check out Mars Reel for more content

, , , , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2uuFNbR
Mars Reel Chronicles: Cade Cunningham, ‘The Ranky Way’, Ep. 3
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.