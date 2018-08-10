Mars Reel Chronicles: Talen Horton-Tucker -- 'Not a late bloomer'

Talen Horton-Tucker has been busy settling into campus life at Iowa State University for summer classes and workouts. In some of his down time, Horton-Tucker also has been making the short drive from Ames to Des Moines to participate in the YMCA Capital City Basketball League.

The summer league showcases some of the top players from Drake University, Iowa State and local talents. Horton-Tucker averaged over 30 points per game in the summer league, taking home the scoring title and impressing observers with plays like this:

Not to mention, every time Horton-Tucker speaks publicly, the 17-year-old from North Chicago always seems to say something that gets fans excited. In a recent interview with Cyclone Hoops, Horton-Tucker spoke about his perceived ‘late blooming’ as a player.

“I don’t feel like I was a late bloomer… I feel like everybody else bloomed late on me,” Talen said.

Until the season starts, take a look back at Horton-Tucker’s senior year at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago. Watch as he gives you all-access to his school, friends and teammates in this episode of Mars Reel Chronicles.

