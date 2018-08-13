Fallout from D.J. Durkin's leave at Maryland hits as OT Parker Moorer decommits

It didn’t take too long for the impact of Maryland football coach D.J. Durking being placed on leave to affect the program’s recruiting.

Parker Moorer, a North Carolina-based three-star offensive tackle, decommitted from the Terps after an ESPN report described an alleged “toxic” environment within and surrounding the program. Durkin was placed on leave shortly after the ESPN report was released.

Moorer said he is now focused on the four schools that are recruiting him most closely: West Virginia, East Carolina, Syracuse and UCF.

It’s possible that Moorer might have bolted from Maryland’s Class of 2019 even without the damning report against Durkin’s culture on campus, but that was apparently a final straw for the massive 6-foot-5 Mallard Creek (N.C.) tackle, who holds a total of 13 scholarship offers.

All glory to god!! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/G08CUSWgFw — Parker Moorer 💍🏈 (@pmoorer___) August 11, 2018

West Virginia is considered a heavy favorite for Moorer at this point, though it’s certainly early enough that he could get additional attention from other power programs and head somewhere else as well.

What Moorer’s defection does prove is that recruits are watching the Maryland situation closely as it unfolds, just as others surely are keeping an eye on Ohio State, as well. If either program decides to make a move away from their existing head coaches, you can be sure that others will be ready to pounce and try to take away their prized recruits.