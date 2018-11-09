Maryland HS cheerleader becomes football player, scores 'glass ceiling' TD

Note to self : you gotta do this for you , this is for you . This isn't about anybody . Live for u . Honor you . Never lose sight of that pic.twitter.com/k3y8jifCEp — 💜 (@_thatkidmimi) March 2, 2017

When Mimi Britt decided to commit to chasing her dream, it meant dropping her pom poms and throwing on shoulder pads. She was ready for the shift, but it’s hard to imagine that she could have foreseen the attention and celebrity she has brought on herself.

That’s because Britt has done more than don a uniform and accept a symbolic role on a team while kicking field goals or the like. She’s a real, bona fide member of the team, a 130-pound running back who became the first girl to score a touchdown in Howard County, Md.

Junior Mimi Britt (@_thatkidmimi) battled back from a broken leg just to make the @Long_ReachFB team this fall. On Friday, she made history by becoming the first female to score a touchdown in program history. Read her story, HERE: https://t.co/Wsin6oYrGG pic.twitter.com/dPM0A6pKT1 — Brent Kennedy (@BKBSunSports) September 24, 2018

The touchdown wasn’t revolutionary in scheme, per say — she scored on a 5-yard touchdown run against Centennial (Ellicott City, Md.) — but it was still a revelation; with that plunge across a goal line, the teen became the first female football player to score a touchdown in the history of Howard County, Maryland.

You can see video of the historic score below.

“The more people told me I couldn’t do it,” Britt told Washington Post reporter Kyle Melnick, “the more it made me want to.

“Still now, [some players] are nervous to hit me because . . . honestly, I don’t know. I tell them, ‘Don’t go easy on me. That’s definitely not what I want. If anything, go your hardest.’ ”

So far, both her teammates and opponents have largely been willing to follow that advice. In practice, she takes full shots to prepare her for game action. And while Britt has carried the ball just 15 times across three regular season games in 2018, her historic touchdown still made her a target. The Post detailed one big hit she absorbed on the final play against Mount Hebron (Md.).

And while many parents, including Britt’s, would be worried about her safety, the player herself relishes the contact. In fact, she’s much more comfortable with the contact than the celebrity that has suddenly followed her rush to local celebrity; as the Post noted, she was elected homecoming queen despite refusing to put herself forward for the honor, and she has been asked to take photos with strangers since scoring her historic touchdown.

That’s not what interests Britt. What motivates her is being part of a team, something she’s clearly accomplished in her first season as a varsity football player.

“We all care and love each other so much,” Britt told The Post. “It’s a great feeling because I’m a part of it, too, and I can tell they accept me just as they would for anybody else.”

Added teammate and fellow running back Nick Phillips:

“We treat her as a part of the family. Like, that’s my bro. . . . Well, not bro, but that’s my sister. Anything that happens to her, I have her back.”