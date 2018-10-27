Maryland power Damascus wins state-record 51st straight game, longest streak in nation

Maryland football power Damascus cruised to its 51st straight victory on Friday, setting a new all-time state record and extending the nation’s longest current winning streak.

Damascus topped Seneca Valley, 21-6, on Friday, extending a winning streak that stretches back across three consecutive Maryland Class 2A state championships.

“There’s been so many questions about it,” Damascus coach Eric Wallich told the Washington Post. “Of course I’m super happy about it, but it’s just relief that it’s over.”

Damascus’ 51-straight wins topped the previous record set by Urbana between 1998 and 2001. The Hornets — led by junior defensive end Bryan Breese, the No. 1 rated overall recruit in the Class of 2020 — are two weeks and one game away from the state playoffs, with a regular season finale against Wootton on deck. As noted by the Post, Damascus’ streak nearly came to an end in the 2017 playoffs during a heated matchup against Walkersville in the Class 2A West Regional final, a game the Hornets won 7-3, under disputed circumstances (video showed Damascus’ game-winning touchdown run was scored with 12 players on the field).

Wallich’s players were glad to get the new state mark out of the way on Friday — and to extend the nation’s best streak — but quickly acknowledged that there are bigger goals ahead for Damascus.

“[Our celebration] is a little more hype,” Damascus running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye told the Post. “But the goal is another state championship.”