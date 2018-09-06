Mass. basketball coach shot and killed at Hartford house party

A basketball coach at a Massachusetts school was shot to death at a Hartford, Conn., party last weekend.

According to MassLive.com, a shooter opened fire early Sunday morning during a crowded house party. Kevin Campbell, 34, of Windsor, Conn., and Joshua Steele, 28, of Hartford, were seriously injured and brought to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where they later died, according to MassLive. A third victim was shot in the foot and will recover, Hartford Police told the Hartford Courant.

No arrests have been made yet, the Courant reported.

Campbell served as the junior varsity basketball coach for at least two years at West Springfield (Mass.) and previously coached freshmen at Commerce (Springfield), MassLive reported.

West Springfield basketball coach fatally shot at Hartford party. https://t.co/ujD1cnMhJH pic.twitter.com/ksT3kjwTVF — masslivenews (@masslivenews) September 5, 2018

“Mr. Campbell served well in this capacity and earned the respect of his student-athletes, coaches, administration, and opponents,” West Springfield Superintendent Michael J. Richard said in a statement. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family,”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Campbell’s family pay for expenses.

“Kevin was the most inspirational person you would ever meet,” wrote Ian Alves, who set up the account, in a post on the donation page. “He had a bond with the kids that no other person was able to achieve.”

A vigil was held Tuesday night in Hartford to remember the two men. Campbell’s family was at the vigil and said he was a young man with a master’s degree who was a coach and a mentor, per Hartford’s WVIT.

“Kevin Omar Campbell didn’t choose or deserve to die on our streets like this,” said Campbell’s stepfather Lamont Quinitchett.

Hartford Police say they do not believe Campbell was a target in the shooting, WVIT reported.