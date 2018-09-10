Mass. football coach suspended amid allegations of practices in underwear

A Massachusetts high school football coach has been suspended indefinitely while authorities investigate claims that he had members of his team practice in their underwear in the week leading up to their season opener.

As first reported by the Advocate News, and followed upon by the Boston Globe, Saugus head coach Anthony Nalen has been suspended while authorities investigate claims that some of his players practiced while wearing only underwear. The claims were originally reported to the Saugus officials by the parent of a player, and investigations are being made to determine if the practices constitute some form of hazing.

Nalen is in his first year coaching the Saugus program, but has five previous years experience as a head coach at other area high schools. The Advocate News reported that those near the program indicated Nalen’s assistant coaches had also resigned, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Meawhile, the Saugus varsity team was coached in its opener by a middle school coach, according to the Globe. Mike Mabee (pictured in the tweet above), the football coach at Saugus’ Belmonte Middle School, has taken over the high school program on an interim basis until the district’s investigation is complete.

Newburyport topped Saugus, 30-12, in the opener for both teams Friday night.