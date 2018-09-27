USA Today Sports

Mass. girls lacrosse, field hockey player dies in car accident

Jordan Rankin, a senior lacrosse and field hockey player at Haverhill High School, died in a car accident Monday night, police confirmed to The Eagle-Tribune.

She was driving home from field hockey when a pickup truck hit her sedan and sent it off the road around 9 p.m., according to WHDH 7 News Boston.

Rankin was transported to a local hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital in a helicopter, per The Eagle-Tribune.

There, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and no information about the other driver was available, according to The Eagle-Tribune.

The police account’s latest tweet regarding the death said there were no charges filed and the investigation was ongoing as of Sept. 25.

Superintendent Margaret Marotta told The Eagle-Tribune that after finding out about Rankin’s passing, she contacted Riverside Trauma Response, a counseling group that focuses on students and organizations.

“Jordan was a very popular girl and played on various sports teams,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta said to the outlet. “We found out around 6 a.m. that she passed, so we put in place our crisis procedure, calling in counselors across the district who understand the immediate impact of loss and mourning.”

Included in crisis procedure protocol was allowing seniors to leave school early Tuesday if they were too upset to be in class, provided a parent gives permission and they were picked up by a family member, according to The Eagle-Tribune.

Additionally, the outlet said, grief counselors were on hand Tuesday and are expected to be Wednesday, 

The school auditorium, which was the central area for counseling Tuesday, was expected to remain open as late as students and community members needed.

High school teams in the area donated money to the Rankin family.

