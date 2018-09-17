Mass. point guard Noah Fernandes commits to Wichita State

Woodstock (Conn.) Academy point guard Noah Fernandes tweeted Sunday night that he has verbally committed to Wichita State for the 2019-20 season:

The 5-foot-11 Fernandes, a Mattapoisett, Mass., native, is ranked the No. 14 point guard in the country by 247 Sports for the 2019 class. He chose the Shockers over a cornucopia of offers that also included DePaul, UMass, East Carolina, Rhode Island, Temple and St. Bonaventure. He led the Boston-based Expressions Elite AAU club this summer in scoring on the EYBL circuit, averaging 12.9 points to go with a team-high 4.2 assists per game.

Fernandes led Mattapoisett’s Old Rochester Regional to its first MIAA state title in 2015, before transferring to Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.), where he had a successful three-year run that included All-ISL and All-NEPSAC Class A honors this past winter. He’ll finish out his high school career this winter at Woodstock before departing for Wichita.

The Shockers, a perennial Top 25 program and occasional Final Four contender since its unheralded run to the final weekend in 2013, currently have the No. 28 ranked 2019 recruiting class by 247 Sports. That’s second only in the American Athletic Conference to Houston, though Memphis and new coach Penny Hardaway are in on a number of five-star recruits, including the No. 4 overall player in USA TODAY’s 2019 Chosen 25.