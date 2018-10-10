Mass. softball coach accused of trying to solicit children online

A New Hampshire man who coached high school softball in Massachusetts is accused of soliciting a minor for sexual contact on social media.

Nashua (N.H.) police told Boston’s WCVB-TV and other outlets officers arrested Michael Soby of Pelham, N.H., on Monday evening when he went to meet a person he believed was a child.

Per WCVB, Soby faces one felony count of certain uses of computer services prohibited.

Earlier this year, Soby was named the head varsity softball coach at Lexington (Mass.) Christian Academy. He was previously the varsity softball coach and a boys junior varsity assistant basketball coach at Campbell High School (Litchfield, N.H.). He left Campbell positions in the spring of 2016, per WCVB.

WCVB reports that, according to a Lexington Christian Academy news release in March about his hiring, Soby was also the president of Northeast Heat Softball of Southern New Hampshire. The news release is no longer on the school website.