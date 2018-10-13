Massillon Washington High School (Ohio) scores 101 points; 56 in second quarter

Massillon Washington High School (Ohio) added an exclamation point to its now 8-0 season.

The Tigers broke the 100-point marker on Friday night.

They beat Sun Valley High School (Aston, Penn.) by a score of 101-6.

Wow this is not a Cavs score! This is high School football! Massillon Ohio 101 Sun Valley PA 6 pic.twitter.com/Wm5tJNMnpi — Jeff Santucci (@jeffsantucciORM) October 13, 2018

According to Maxpreps, Massillon scored 56 points in the second quarter alone, going into halftime with a 73-6 lead.

By the end of the third, Washington had 94 points.

Massillon appears to have let off the gas in the fourth quarter, but the team made sure to get to 100 points on a 77-yard run by Raekwon Venson, according to Maxpreps.

That was the lone score in the final quarter.

The site also said Tyree Broyles broke the school record of kick return touchdowns.