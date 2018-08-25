USA Today Sports

Matchup of female kickers makes history in California high school football game

Joe Curley, Ventura County Star

Taylin Butterbaugh and Alex Gonzalez were scheduled to meet previously on the field of play.

But the Thomas Fire cancelled last year’s scheduled girls soccer match between Buena and Camarillo highs.

Eight months later, they were playing an entirely different sport when they eventually met Friday night at Buena High.

“It was really crazy how it turned out,” Gonzalez said.

Perhaps the first female kickers to compete against each other in the same game in county history, Butterbaugh and Gonzalez provided a historic footnote to Camarillo High football team’s 56-0 win at Buena.

“I think it was really exciting,” Butterbaugh said.

Gonzalez converted all eight of her point-after attempts in the game. Butterbaugh had her only field-goal attempt blocked by Camarillo’s Keinan Sanchez.

“She was really good,” Butterbaugh said of Gonzalez.

