Mater Dei leaps to No. 1 in Super 25 football rankings following win over IMG Academy

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is back where it finished last season: No. 1 in the Super 25 football rankings.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) fell to No. 3 following its loss to the Monarchs, while St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) remained No. 2. Allen (Texas) is No. 4, again followed by St. John’s College (Washington D.C.).

Miami Central rose to No. 6 after an impressive win over then-No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). The Raiders fell four spots to No. 10.

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) jumped eight spots to No. 15 following an 83-0 win against Bakersfield Christian. The only newcomer in the rankings is Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.), who defeated then-No. 21 Grayson.