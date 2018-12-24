Mater Dei repeats as Super 25 National Champion, North Shore shoots up to No. 2 after state championship

North Shore (Houston) claimed the 6A-I state title in dramatic fashion, knocking off then No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) 41-36 on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

FINAL RANKINGS: SUPER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS

With just three seconds left in regulation, North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a 45-yard Hail Mary pass which A.J. Carter reeled in to pull out the win.

The catch capped off a perfect 16-0 season for the Mustangs.

Davis threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in the win, which propelled the Mustangs from No. 6 to No. 2 behind Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.), who repeats as Super 25 National Champion.

St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) checks in at No. 3 followed by St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), which thumped Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) 43-14 in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday, and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) round out the top five.

Centennial High School (Peoria, Ariz.) got shutout 17-0 by Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday.

As a result, Centennial dropped out of the Super 25, making way for Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) to check in at No. 25.