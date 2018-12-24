USA Today Sports

Mater Dei repeats as Super 25 National Champion, North Shore shoots up to No. 2 after state championship

Photo: Ebony Monet

Football

North Shore (Houston) claimed the 6A-I state title in dramatic fashion, knocking off then No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) 41-36 on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

FINAL RANKINGS: SUPER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS

With just three seconds left in regulation, North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis threw a 45-yard Hail Mary pass which A.J. Carter reeled in to pull out the win.

Galena Park North Shore wide receiver A.J. Carter (4) makes the touchdown catch to win the 6A Division 1 State Championship against Duncanville at AT&T Stadium Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Galena Park North Shore won 41-36. (Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle)

The catch capped off a perfect 16-0 season for the Mustangs.

Davis threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in the win, which propelled the Mustangs from No. 6 to No. 2 behind Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.), who repeats as Super 25 National Champion.

St. Frances Academy LB Shane Lee (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) checks in at No. 3 followed by St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), which thumped Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) 43-14 in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday, and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) round out the top five.

Centennial High School (Peoria, Ariz.) got shutout 17-0 by Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.) in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday.

Zach Charbonnet and Oaks Christian put their unbeaten record on the line when they face Calabasas in a huge Marmonte League game Friday night. (Photo: Marvin O. Jimenez, Special to the Star)

As a result, Centennial dropped out of the Super 25, making way for Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) to check in at No. 25.

