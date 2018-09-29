Mater Dei works tip drill to perfection, scores INT touchdown

For a moment, it looked like Servite was going to cut Mater Dei’s 14-0 lead to a one possession game in the second quarter.

That’s no minor feat. Prior to Mater Dei’s 28-21 win over powerhouse IMG Academy last week, the Monarchs defense hadn’t allowed a point in three straight games.

But as Servite drove down the field and neared the red zone, they made one tiny mistake. And that’s all it takes for Mater Dei to pounce.

The throw was a little high and the wide receiver couldn’t grab it with his fingers. It bounced in the air and a Elias Ricks, 247 Sports’ No. 1 cornerback in the 2020 Class, worked the tip drill to perfection.

Tip drill interception: nice

Taking it back for a TD: awesome

Celebrating by running out of the stadium: legendary@Eliasricks2020 | @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/UzAOeCFkjB — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 29, 2018

He came down with it, raced it about 80 yards down the field and scored. But he didn’t stop in the end zone.

Ricks ran off the field, as if to say the game was over.

It sure seemed that way. Mater Dei, who became USA TODAY High School Sports’ No. 1 Chosen 25 team after beating IMG, added on another score to boost their lead to 28-0 at the half.