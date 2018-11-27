Former HS coach accused of sending student nude photo, offering Xanax

A former Virginia high school teacher and coach was arrested Monday after allegations stemmed of him sending sexually explicit photos to a student.

Matthew Duckworth, 40, was accused of sending a 16-year-old a naked picture via a social media app, according to WTVR.

The New Kent High School (Va.) teacher asked the female student to send a picture back. She returned one of her leg, according to the outlet.

Duckworth began sending pictures to the girl in August through Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, according to 13 News Now.

In addition to the picture, Duckworth asked to hug the child during a code red drill, according to WTVR. She didn’t respond but he still hugged her, the outlet reported.

He was also accused of offering her crushed Xanax to help her calm down, according to the site.

Duckworth was charged with five counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, both outlets reported.

In addition to teaching biology, he served as a coach for “several” teams including girls field hockey and tennis, per WTVR.

Duckworth is no longer employed by the school and that he is not allowed to be in contact with the victim or anybody younger than the age of 18, according to 13 News Now.