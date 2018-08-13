Matthew Thompson drops the hammer in a perfect inning in Perfect Game All-American Classic

Cypress Ranch (Texas) right-hander Matthew Thompson sat comfortably in the 94-95 mph range in Sunday night’s Perfect Game All-American Classic, at Petco Park. And while a few arms reached a few ticks higher on the radar guns, nobody on the mound threw a 12-6 curveball with this kind of late life:

This 12-6 hammer curve on Matthew Thompson….have mercy pic.twitter.com/luanSfVLbE — Brendan C. Hall (@BHallUFA) August 13, 2018

The 6-foot-3 Thompson, a Texas A&M commit, used this dramatic breaking ball to throw a perfect inning, sandwiching two strikeouts around a 5-3 putout from Bobby Witt Jr.

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter projects Thompson as a top-five pick in next year’s MLB draft, while Baseball America ranks Thompson as one of the 10 best high school prospects for next June.