USA Today Sports

7-foot-4 center Matthew Van Komen commits to Utah

Photo: 247Sports

7-foot-4 center Matthew Van Komen commits to Utah

Boys Basketball

7-foot-4 center Matthew Van Komen commits to Utah

Matthew Van Komen, a 7-foot-4 center from Pleasant Grove in Utah, has committed to play for the Utes.

Van Komen is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the nation’s No. 32 center in the class of 2019.

Obviously, Van Komen’s size put him on a variety of college coaches’ radars, but it appeared he had whittled his list to Gonzaga and Utah. He started his prep career quite raw, but has come into his own over the last season.

As a junior at Pleasant Grove, Van Komen averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks per game in helping the Vikings to a state runner-up finish.

, , , , Boys Basketball, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2OtE92B
7-foot-4 center Matthew Van Komen commits to Utah
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.