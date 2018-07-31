7-foot-4 center Matthew Van Komen commits to Utah

Matthew Van Komen, a 7-foot-4 center from Pleasant Grove in Utah, has committed to play for the Utes.

Van Komen is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the nation’s No. 32 center in the class of 2019.

Excited to announce that I am going to be a Ute! Go Utes!! pic.twitter.com/HJwFGvzhPu — Matthew van Komen (@asapmattvk) July 30, 2018

Obviously, Van Komen’s size put him on a variety of college coaches’ radars, but it appeared he had whittled his list to Gonzaga and Utah. He started his prep career quite raw, but has come into his own over the last season.

As a junior at Pleasant Grove, Van Komen averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks per game in helping the Vikings to a state runner-up finish.