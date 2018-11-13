Meet the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Teams. The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

This year’s preseason top 25 teams will be released in groups between Noon-8 p.m. ET.

*All times eastern

Teams 21-25: Noon

Teams 16-20: 1 p.m.

Teams 11-15: 2 p.m.

Teams 6-10: 3 p.m.

Teams 1-5: 4-6 p.m. (one every 30 min.)

Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan is consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff.

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 Final Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings

Click through to see each team:

NO. 25 GREENSBORO DAY

Location: Greensboro, N.C.

Preseason Rank: 25

2017-18 record: 27-7

Final 2017-18 Super 25 ranking: Not Ranked

The Bengals are the two-time defending NCISAA 3A champs coming into this season, and are a hard favorite for a third straight title in the brand-new 4A division after loading up on some reinforcements this offseason. With plenty of firepower, Greensboro will look to return to GEICO Nationals for the second time in three seasons as well.

In sophomore Carson McCorkle, a Virginia commit regarded as one of the 2021 class’s top shooting guards, they have a long-term foundation to build around. In senior Austin Inge, a tenacious defender with a sprinkling of local D1 offers, Greensboro has a hard-nosed leader that can put the game away late. The addition of 6-foot-8 sophomore Josh Taylor, a transfer from Columbia (Ga.) with a slew of high-major interest, should bolster a frontcourt led by 6-foot-9 James Madison commit Mike Fowler, a stretch-four who poses an interesting matchup issue at both ends of the floor.

Two other transfers should make defending spacing on the floor difficult for opponents. Junior Christian Bailey, a 6-foot-5 wing, scored 1,000 points in just two seasons at Statesville (N.C.) Christian, including a 2017-18 campaign in which he shot 59 percent from the floor. Meanwhile 6-foot-3 sophomore Cam Hayes is coming off a 17-18 campaign at cross-town Smith High School in which he shot 40 percent from three-point range. Hayes had a breakout summer running with Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL and will play a major role for the Bengals this season.