Meet the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports is revealing the 2018-19 Super 25 Preseason Girls Basketball Teams. The Super 25 has been a staple of USA TODAY for more than 30 years and highlights the best teams around the nation.

This year’s preseason top 25 teams will be released in groups between Noon-7 p.m. ET.

*All times eastern

Teams 21-25: 1 p.m.

Teams 16-20: 2 p.m.

Teams 11-15: 3 p.m.

Teams 6-10: 4 p.m.

Teams 1-5: 5-7 p.m. (one every 30 min.)

RELATED: Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings

Each post contains analysis, key players and more from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan in consultation with the USA TODAY High School Sports staff.

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 Final Super 25 Girls Basketball rankings

Click through to see each team:

NO. 25 PINEWOOD

Location: Los Altos, Calif.

Preseason Rank: 25

2017-18 record: 27-3

Final 2017-18 Super 25 ranking: 24

The Panthers will be one of the Bay Area’s toughest outs once again in 2018-19, after a run last winter that took them all the way to the CIF Open Division Final.

To get back there, Pinewood will ride one of the nation’s best pure shooters, the fittingly-named Hannah Jump. The 5-foot-11 Stanford commit, ranked No. 50 in the Class of 2019 by ESPN HoopGurlz, connected on 45 percent of her three-point attempts last season (102 of 228), and shot nearly 50 percent from the field overall.

The Panthers return four of their top five scorers from last season, with senior wing Kiara Astrom (14.2 points, team-high 7.1 rebounds) joined by senior Kaitlyn Leung and sophomore Courtni Thompson.