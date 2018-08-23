Tennessee lands commitment from offensive guard Melvin McBride

Tennessee’s 2019 recruiting class now stands at 20 commitments after offensive guard Melvin McBride of Whitehaven High School in Memphis announced his pledge via Twitter on Wednesday.

McBride is rated a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite.

“I am 100% committed to the University of Tennessee. #RockyTop,” McBride wrote on Twitter.

McBride is the third instate prospect to join the class. He’s the fourth offensive lineman to pledge to the Vols.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound McBride is ranked 15th nationally among offensive guards by the 247Sports Composite, and he’s the No. 17 overall prospect in Tennessee and the No. 430 overall prospect.

“Extremely athletic for a man that size — actually, scary athletic for a guy that size,” Whitehaven coach Rodney Saulsberry said. “Extremely strong, extremely driven and extremely coachable. The kid is a sponge to learning. He wants to get better.”

McBride plays tackle for Whitehaven but projects as a guard in college. McBride didn’t play football until last season, and “his upside is tremendous,” Saulsberry said.

Following McBride’s commitment, UT is 10th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

McBride chose UT over Arkansas, Louisville, Memphis and Indiana, among others.

“That’s where I felt more at home, and I already have a close relationship with the coaches and the players there, too,” McBride told GoVols247.

I am 100% Committed to the University of Tennessee❗️❗️#RockyTop 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Gs5NJEcRS9 — Melvin McBride📌 (@mjmballin) August 22, 2018

“I was on the phone with Drew Richmond last night, and Jerome Carvin. I’ve got a relationship with the players, so I felt more at home going to Tennessee than at Arkansas.”

McBride told GoVols247 he plans to take official visits to two other schools.

“I do plan on still taking my official to Arkansas and Louisville,” he said. “They’re still recruiting me even though I’m committed, and I’ll still take my officials to those schools.

“But other than that, this is it.”

For more, visit the Knoxville News-Sentinel