Memphis East coach denies rumors James Wiseman receiving death threats

Memphis East basketball coach Jevonte Holmes has denied rumors stemming from a tweet that alleged that the team would not compete in the Marshall County Hoopfest in Kentucky this weekend because of death threats directed towards James Wiseman.

“No. I don’t know anything about that,” said Holmes when asked if Wiseman received threats.

The tweet came from Twitter user @CourtneyHoops90, who also tweeted that Olive Branch’s DJ Jeffries was receiving death threats. Courtney Asher Smith, the account’s owner, says in his Twitter bio that he is a reporter for Prep Hoops.

The tweet referencing Wiseman and East has been deleted:

While I was at Olive Branch last night, head coach Eric Rambough told me D.J. Jeffries is also receiving death threats. The ‘Quistors are still scheduled to play this Saturday in the Marshall County Hoopfest against Scott County. — Courtney Asher Smith (@CourtneyHoops90) November 29, 2018

Holmes says he isn’t sure whether or not the Mustangs will participate in the tournament.

“I’ll know later on. I’ll know in the morning,” Holmes said.

Wiseman is ranked by several national scouting services as the No. 1 high school basketball player in the country for the Class of 2019. USA TODAY has Wiseman ranked No. 5 in its latest Chosen 25 rankings following Anthony Edwards’ decision to reclassify. He gained national attention last week when he announced his decision to attend the University of Memphis and play for Penny Hardaway next year.

