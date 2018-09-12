Memphis football game moved, closed to public because of tension between schools

A Memphis high school football game was moved to a neutral site and closed to the public to protect public safety.

As reported by Memphis CBS affiliate WREG, last Friday’s Raleigh-Egypt vs. Craigmont game was relocated to an unspecified location and played behind closed doors because of a series of incidents between the two communities in recent weeks.

Raleigh-Egypt topped Craigmont, 41-28, to improve to 3-1 on the season, while Craigmont dropped to 0-3.

It’s very very disturbing that we live in a world where our kids can’t be kids,” Metha Mitchell, the mother of a Raleigh-Egypt player, told WREG. “They can’t enjoy the things that they should enjoy.”

The game behind closed doors follows a series of shootings at or near high school football games this fall. Obviously, moving a game and playing the contest behind closed doors are drastic measures to ensure the safety of players.

Still, if they successfully thwart potential violence, those measures will be considered perfectly acceptable for all parties, and just in time.