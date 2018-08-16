Memphis football lands two commitments in 24 hours

Memphis added its second commitment in 24 hours when two-star wide receiver Javon Ivory of Clarke County (Ala.) announced he had committed to Memphis Wednesday.

Ivory, who was an All-State defensive back as a junior, made his decision known on his Twitter profile. He is the second player from Alabama to commit to the Tigers’ 2019 class behind quarterback Sheldon Layman.

Ivory is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds and had offers from South Alabama, Southern Miss and Tulane, among others.

Memphis received a late commitment Tuesday night from three-star running back Jarod Conner.

The Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class now stands at 14 players, which will be interesting to watch as coach Mike Norvell has said this year’s class will be small due to only graduating eight seniors.

