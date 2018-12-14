Mental Edge: Believe you can and you're more likely to succeed

USA Today Sports

Do you believe in your ability to perform? Are you confident as an athlete? Do you talk yourself into defeat or victory?

These are the questions many athletes ask themselves moving forward into their sport. When athletes play on a team sport, belief becomes a key factor in the team’s success.

So, as the team grows and becomes a tight-knit group, so does their level of cohesiveness. Being tight-knit means they value and respect one another and their team. They are also fully invested in their team goals and mission and trust the process.

Energy is contagious, and when just one person in a tight group believes, everyone else starts to as well. When you don’t believe in yourself, your performance shows it. On the other hand, when you remain confident and continuously believe, your performance will rise.

Believing in yourself and what you bring each day, being confident, is a significant piece to the mental skills puzzle.

