The Mental Game: Mental toughness separates good from great

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Mental preparation is equally as important as your physical preparation. You absolutely need to be mentally prepared.

Mental toughness is what separates the good from great. With mental toughness, you always have a fighting chance. Mental toughness gives you the confidence needed to keep pushing forward despite the competitive situation. The key component of mental toughness is the ability to focus on the challenge right in front of you. Athletes that lack mental toughness have a misplaced focus.

The more you respond to adversity as a challenge to overcome, the more you strengthen your mental toughness. When adversity hits, press the reset button. In other words, get over it and focus on the next challenge. Don’t dwell on the past. Determine the positive mental and physical steps you will take to meet the next challenge head-on.

You have fought hard to get to a higher level in your sport. You put in many hours of training. You’ve worked hard to improve your technique. You didn’t get to your current level by chance. You belong “here” because you did the work and have the skills to be “here.” If you can focus on the reasons for why you belong in that competitive situation, then you will perform with confidence.