Miami Carol City debuts in Week 12 Super 25 Football Rankings

Our Week 12 Super 25 Football Rankings are out, and we’ve got a significant shakeup in one area after an upset in South Florida on Friday night.

Miami power Carol City jumped all over rival Miami Central, leading by as much as 36-14 in the fourth quarter en route to a 36-28 upset of the then-No. 6 team in the country. That upset by the 7-0 Chiefs is reflected in this week’s poll, with Carol City jumping in at No. 20 as the lone new team, while Central — which had made a steady climb all season, after taking No. 5 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) to five overtimes back in September — drops 19 spots all the way to No. 25.

After its game against COF Academy (Columbus, Ohio) was cancelled, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) gets flip-flopped in the polls this week with No. 3 Allen (Texas), who is coming off a 66-7 thrashing of Boyd (McKinney, Texas).

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team in the country for the third straight week, after wrapping up a Trinity League title Friday night with a 56-0 shutout of rival Servite (Anaheim, Calif.).

Elsewhere, Rome (Ga.) moves up two spots this week to No. 14, leap-frogging No. 15 Saint Louis (Honolulu) in the process.