Miami Columbus football coach Chris Merritt leaves for Bryant University (R.I.)

We are excited to welcome Chris Merritt (@CMerrittMT) as the next head coach of @BryantUFootball.https://t.co/UO6tAOx3Mg pic.twitter.com/cC0lgtl4FJ — Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) December 20, 2018

The longtime head coach of one of the premier football programs in Florida is moving into college football in the Northeast.

After leading the Christopher Columbus High School (Miami, Fla.) football team for 18 years, head coach Chris Merritt is expected to be named the head coach at Division I Football Championship Subdivision Bryant University (Smithfield, R.I.).

According to the school, a press conference is scheduled for Friday (2 p.m.).

Merritt became the head coach at Columbus in 2001 and led the Explorers to the postseason in all but one season, the Miami Herald noted. The Explorers won 24 postseason games under Merritt and reached at least the state semifinals five times in the past eight years.

He posted an overall record 172-45 (.792), leading the Explorers to two state finals appearances (2014, 2018). As the Bryant release notes, Merritt’s program has produced over 100 collegiate football players in 18 seasons.

This fall, Columbus finished 14-1, falling in the Class 8A state title game to Jacksonville’s Mandarin High School. Bryant, meanwhile, finished 6-5 under head coach James Perry.