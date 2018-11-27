Miami commit Keontra Smith excited to get AAB jersey, focused on winning another state title

Coming into the season, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.) safety Keontra Smith knew that in order to repeat as state champs he and the Lions would need to implement supreme focus all season.

“It’s hard to win,” Smith said. “But it’s even harder to win again. We just focus on the goal and nothing else.”

Smith took a brief break from said focus on Tuesday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“It feels great to get this jersey,” said Smith a Miami commit. “This is a game that I’ve always wanted to be a part of. I’m happy that I’ll be able to play in it.”

Smith and the Lions take on Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic Friday in the state semifinals.

“We’re all focused on what we have to do,” Smith said. “We just have to go out there and stay together. I feel confident that we can get things done. We need another ring so we have to do what we have to do to get it done.”

