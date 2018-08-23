Miami Dolphins donate football equipment to third local school this year

Go behind the scenes from this afternoon's surprise equipment donation with @miamibtw_fb! Full Gallery: https://t.co/15zZr2tIMJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 23, 2018

The Miami Dolphins have long had a history of helping the South Florida community. That continued on Wednesday, when the team surprised Miami’s Booker T. Washington Senior High School with new football equipment.

“Budget situation here sometimes in high school is real difficult, so for us to be able to get some equipment from the Dolphins will really help us with things that are happening now with the tackling, safe tackling and keeping heads up,” Booker T. Washington head coach Tim “Ice” Harris told Miami’s WSVN. “The more bags that you have to be able to do that with, it really helps keeping the kids safe as possible.”

Among the items donated by the NFL team were Junior Dolphins branded shirts, Gatorade coolers, blocking shields, medicine balls, ropes and cleats.

“I think that’s what separates the Miami Dolphins from a lot of entities,” Twan Russell, a Dolphins alum and ambassador of Miami Dolphins Youth Programs, told WSVN. “We truly believe that we are stewards of the game, that we have a responsibility to leave South Florida better than the way we found it.”

“This was an amazing experience. I wasn’t expecting it, so I’d like to thank the Dolphins a lot,” Booker T. Washington senior linebacker Travis Pittman told MiamiDolphins.com. “For me, I feel like the equipment is of better use for us when we’re getting prepared for a game, so that can help us.”

Booker T. Washington, which finished 4-6 in 2017, opens the 2018 season Friday night at home vs. Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).

Four years ago, the Dolphins bought Booker T. Washington state championship rings.

The Dolphins today gave over $23K to pay for Booker T. Washington High's state championship rings. Nice gesture. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 19, 2014

Booker T. Washington is the third high school the Dolphins have donated football equipment to this year. The Dolphins also made donations to Miramar High School in May and Pompano Beach High School in July.

You can read the rest of the WSVN story here.