Mich. school backtracks on coaching hire after discovery of sexist, racist tweets

A Michigan high school has reversed its decision to hire a candidate as its new high school baseball coach after insensitive tweets from as many as eight years ago were unearthed by a concerned member of the community.

As reported by Detroit Fox affiliate WJBK, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) North High School’s newly appointed baseball coach, Michael Rubenstein, was identified as having multiple offensive, racist and sexually explicit tweets on his Twitter timeline dating back six to eight years.

While these Tweets were not contemporaneous to Rubenstein’s most recent work as the baseball coach at North Farmington (Mich.) High School, they were still enough to send a charge into the community.

“That’s not someone I want coaching my son. I’ll tell ya that,” Grosse Pointe North alum Billy Matouk told WJBK.

“I don’t know how anyone would want their children around someone like that honestly.”

Rubenstein’s Twitter account has since been deleted, but WJBK still retains screen images of the offensive tweets.

Luckily for Rubenstein, he is still listed as the baseball coach at North Farmington, so apparently he isn’t out of the sport yet. Whether that remains true following the more broadly recognized existence of his past offensive tweets remains to be seen.