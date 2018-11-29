Michael Jansey Jr., winner of #DreamFearlessly fan vote, receives Under Armour jersey

Batavia (Ill.) High School linebacker Michael Jansey received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Jansey, a winner of the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly fan vote along with Chase Roberts, is one of the top players in Illinois according to ESPN.

“It feels amazing because the community had my back through the whole thing and I just thanked them for all of it.” Jansey told USA TODAY. “Just growing up watching the game, I remember when the St. Louis guy (Jeff Thomas) won MVP one year, I just remember watching that and thinking, that would be so cool to play in that game and just be there.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Before he heads down at the end of the moth he wants to work on a few things so he can compete at a high level.

“We ended football about a week ago so I took a week off. From this day to when we leave I’m going to train with my pro-force trainer, Chris, working on my speed and agility. I’m starting to get back into it to work on my strength so by the time I get there I can compete with all the guys.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jansey, a Northwestern commit, is 3-star prospect and the 10th-ranked player in Illinois, according to ESPN.

He will be enrolling early at Northwestern and there is no chance he would want to play anywhere else but for his hometown Wildcats.

“I definitely want to play for my hometown city, Chicago, and I can’t wait to play under Coach Fitz. I know he just won Big Ten Coach of the Year, and he definitely deserves that, so I can’t wait to play for him.”

Jansey believes that the Under Armour Game will give him a leg up on competition once he enrolls.

“Going to college early like I am, it’s going to be really good prep going into spring ball. Going down there and having guys that are of equal ability is going to be a great thing for me and get me ready for college.”

The future Wildcat linebacker also had a prediction for the looming Big Ten Championship game that his future teammates and Coaches will be playing in this Saturday against Ohio State.

“I don’t think we will get blown out like Michigan. haha. I think it will be a really good game and Ohio State might get them by a little but it will be a good game.”