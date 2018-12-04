Four-star OL Michael Tarquin flips commitment from Miami to Florida

Not only did Florida get a commitment from a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman on Monday, the program flipped the four-star player from an in-state foe.

North Marion High School (Citra, Fl.) OL Michael Tarquin decommitted from Miami and announced his allegiance to Florida football in the same tweet.

“I planned on the U being my home, but I continued to fall back onto the dream I have had ever since I was young, which was to be a Florida gator (sic),” Tarquin said in the note posted to Twitter. “With that said, I am announcing my commitment to The University of Florida.”

The re-commitment came just a week after he initially declared for Miami.

Proximity-wise, his childhood affection for the Gators is understandable. North Marion High is a little less than 30 minutes away from Florida. The city of Citra is more than 300 miles away from Miami by car.

If his fandom is by birth, Florida can thank its fortunes for dropping the No. 23 offensive tackle in the country on its doorstep.

Tarquin has helped North Gibbon reach a 13-2 record this season with one game to go. On Friday, the Colts will play in the state championship.

Then, it’s off to Florida. By the sound of it, Tarquin is firmly set on his choice.

“I have come to realize that the swamp is where I belong,” his tweet read.