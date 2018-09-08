Michigan basketball standout accused of attempted murder

A standout basketball player in Saginaw, Mich., is accused of attempted murder.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team was looking for 17-year-old Dion Hardy, but he turned himself in this week before beginning his senior year at Arthur Hill (Saginaw) High, WJRT-TV reports.

Hardy’s arrest stems from an August 10 incident.

As Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser described, per WJRT, a man was attempting to drive in an area of Saginaw when he encountered “a group of people in the middle of the street.”

“He is trying to get past him. The people won’t move. He eventually has words with a couple of the people,” Kaiser told reporters.

The man eventually got into a fight with the two men, according to what police told WJRT.

“Eventually, he pulls out a knife and that ends the fight, and the two people back off,” Kaiser said.

The fight continued, though, this time with gunfire. Kaiser said that the two people he was fighting produced handguns and fired through the windshield and through the vehicle doors “at least a dozen times.”

The man was reportedly not struck by any of the bullets. Investigators told WJRT that Hardy is one of the suspects who fired shots, along with 20-year-old Ricky Morgan. Both are charged with assault with intent to murder.

Hardy had attended and played basketball for Saginaw High prior to transferring to Arthur Hill.