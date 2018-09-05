USA Today Sports

Michigan commit Mazi Smith celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.) Mazi Smith received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-3, 285-pound defensive tackle is the 2nd-ranked player at his position, and 2nd overall in the state Michigan.

Smith committed to Michigan in late June, becoming the top-ranked player in the Wolverine’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 9 in the country, according to ESPN.

Mazi Smith presents his mom with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

