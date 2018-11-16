Michigan commit Nolan Rumler feels great about being UA All-American, but focused on state title

Archbishop Hoban High School (Akron, Ohio) offensive lineman Nolan Rumler received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s truly a dream come true. I’ve been watching the game ever since I could remember, never thinking that I could play in it but it just feels great.”

But Rumbler hasn’t lost focus on the task at hand, even with all the personal accolades, he looks to lead Super 25 No. 12 Archbishop Hoban to its fourth straight state championship.

“We are really confident right now and we want to win another state championship. We are gelling at the right time.”

The 6-4, 290-pound offensive guard is the 7th-ranked player at his position in the country, and No. 184 overall, according to ESPN.

When asked what he is most looking forward to when he gets down to Orlando:

“Just competing against really good players, it will help me get ready for college and just make me better.”

The four-star lineman committed to Michigan back in July and has no interest in any other schools.

“It’s 100% Michigan.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.