Michigan football commit Andre Seldon helping recruit the class of 2020

Belleville’s Andre Seldon was the second player to commit to Michigan football’s 2020 recruiting class.

Kalil Branham, a 4-star wide receiver from Columbus, Ohio, committed on June 19 at a U-M football camp. A day later, Seldon committed after wowing the coaching staff at the same camp.

The junior 4-star defensive back fancies himself as the official recruiter for the class not on the coaching staff.

So far, he’s 1-for-1 with the commitment of linebacker Cornell Wheeler of West Bloomfield last week.

“When I got the (Michigan) offer we talked,’’ Seldon said Sunday night. “I told him the day before I committed. I said, ‘You might as well, too.’ He texted me and said that he was going to commit. Since then I knew we had a chance to get him. He’s a great player and I’m glad we got him.’’

Seldon, a sideline-to-sideline speedster who can track down running backs in the mode of Michigan All-American Devin Bush, said he had to act quickly on Wheeler with West Bloomfield’s Tre Mosley committing to Michigan State and Lance Dixon headed to Penn State.

“I’m trying to help us bring in a great class,” said Seldon, who was electric on special teams’ in the Tigers 29-26 victory over Dearborn Fordson Friday night.

He also laid a vicious hit on Fordson’s Walaa Mazloum — a tackle that could be heard from the press box.

“That was crazy,” said Seldon, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds.

Currently, Michigan’s 2020 class has defensive tackle Denver Warren of Aurora, Ill., Branham, Seldon, Wheeler, and Nick Patterson of San Antonio, Texas. He’s the brother of U-M quarterback Shea Patterson.

Seldon said he’s in contact with three more Michigan targets, one which might be difficult to land.

Here’s a look at the three:

