Michigan football gets commit from Chosen 25 safety Daxton Hill

The biggest fish in Jim Harbaugh’s 2019 recruiting pond says he’s coming to Ann Arbor.

Daxton Hill, a 5-star safety from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., announced his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday — picking the Wolverines over Alabama, Oklahoma and a host of others.

Hill is the 12th-ranked player in USA TODAY’s CHOSEN 25 for the 2019 class.

Hill, the top prospect on Michigan’s board, took an official visit to Michigan last weekend during the team’s win over SMU in Ann Arbor.

Arguably one of the top impact players in America, Hill had more than 25 offers and interest from most every elite-level program in the country.

Last week, 247sports analyst Steve Lorenz told the Free Press that a Hill commitment might be the “best win” of Harbaugh’s tenure.

“I think he’s that good. I think this kid is a stud,” Lorenz said. “He would walk in and play next year. Almost assuredly.”

Read the rest of the story in the Detroit Free Press